The "Trends in EU Textile and Clothing Imports, 2018" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2018 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general, as well as to the EU region. It is also indispensable for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. In this report, the researcher reveals trends in EU textile and clothing imports and prices of textile and clothing imports as a whole.
The report also analyses trends in imports and prices of textile and clothing items in 14 major product categories, namely cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses and women's skirts.
The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports rose in 2017 to a record high in value terms and also reached a record high in terms of volume. Meanwhile, the average price of EU textile and clothing imports fell.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary
- Introduction
- EU Textile And Clothing Import Trends
- EU Imports Of Textiles
- EU Imports Of Clothing
- EU Imports Of Cotton Yarn
- EU Imports Of Fabrics Woven From Synthetic Staple Fibres
- EU Imports Of Fabrics Woven From Synthetic Filament Yarn
- EU Imports Of T-Shirts
- EU Imports Of Pullovers
- EU Imports Of Men's Trousers
- EU Imports Of Women's Trousers
- EU Imports Of Men's Denim Trousers
- EU Imports Of Women's Denim Trousers
- EU Imports Of Women's Blouses
- EU Imports Of Men's Shirts
- EU Imports Of Women's Overcoats
- EU Imports Of Women's Dresses
- EU Imports Of Women's Skirts
- Statistical Appendix
