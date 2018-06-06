The "Trends in EU Textile and Clothing Imports, 2018" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2018 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general, as well as to the EU region. It is also indispensable for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. In this report, the researcher reveals trends in EU textile and clothing imports and prices of textile and clothing imports as a whole.

The report also analyses trends in imports and prices of textile and clothing items in 14 major product categories, namely cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses and women's skirts.

The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports rose in 2017 to a record high in value terms and also reached a record high in terms of volume. Meanwhile, the average price of EU textile and clothing imports fell.

Summary Introduction EU Textile And Clothing Import Trends EU Imports Of Textiles EU Imports Of Clothing EU Imports Of Cotton Yarn EU Imports Of Fabrics Woven From Synthetic Staple Fibres EU Imports Of Fabrics Woven From Synthetic Filament Yarn EU Imports Of T-Shirts EU Imports Of Pullovers EU Imports Of Men's Trousers EU Imports Of Women's Trousers EU Imports Of Men's Denim Trousers EU Imports Of Women's Denim Trousers EU Imports Of Women's Blouses EU Imports Of Men's Shirts EU Imports Of Women's Overcoats EU Imports Of Women's Dresses EU Imports Of Women's Skirts Statistical Appendix

