Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. (the "Company") announces that Messrs. Paul R. Ankcorn, Brian M. Cloney, C.A. and Harry Burgess, P.Eng. have resigned as Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Ankcorn also steps down as C.E.O., and Mr. Cloney steps down as C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Ankcorn, Cloney and Burgess for their collective many years of service to the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company now consists of previous members, Mr. Brian Howlett and Mr. Kees Van Winters, and new appointee, Mr. John Siriunas. Mr. Siriunas also assumes the role of C.E.O., while Mr. Miles Nagamatsu and Mr. Jorge Estepa have been appointed as C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary of the Company, respectively.

The Company continues to work towards completing the Reverse Takeover transaction with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT") detailed in the Company's press release of April 9, 2018.

The Company now has 5,272,190 shares issued and outstanding.

