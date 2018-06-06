

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.89 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $36.59 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.65 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 - $3.23 Full year revenue guidance: $10.23 - $10.28 Bln



