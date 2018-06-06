RIFCO Inc.: RIFCO to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / RIFCO Inc. (TSX-V: RFC.V) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada.

Rifco recently announced that it has closed on an agreement to acquire a $25M loan portfolio consisting of over 1,850 consumer automobile loans.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 21st. Registration will begin on Thursday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

About Rifco:

Rifco Inc. is focused on being the best alternative auto finance company through its wholly owned subsidiary Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation. Our mission is to help deserving Canadians own automobiles. Rifco is Canada's largest publicly traded alternative auto finance company.

Rifco seeks to create sustainable long-term competitive advantages through personalized partnerships with dealers, innovative products, the use of industry-leading data and analytics, and leading collections practices. Rifco's corporate culture fosters employees that are highly engaged, innovative, and performance driven.

Rifco is committed to creating value for all stakeholders through profitable growth and predictable credit performance, while pursuing its long-term vision of $500M in annual loan Origination's.

