

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$1 billion dollars, down from A$1.527 billion in March.



Australia also will see May results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in April, the index score was 55.4.



Japan will provide preliminary April figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 105.6, up from 104.4 in March. The coincident is pegged at 117.8, up from 116.3.



The Philippines will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth $8.12 billion and exports were at $5.51 billion for a trade deficit of $2.61 billion.



