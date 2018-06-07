Exclusive New Services for UK Student Visa Applicants in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In a move to enhance visa application services for student visa applicants who intend to study in the United Kingdom, VFS Global, in association with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), is launching exclusive services that would help support and ensure their student visas are processed on time. The newly launched solutions like the upcoming Student Saturdays, which are expected to commence from June 2018, will offer Tier 4 or student visa applicants who seek a UK visa to submit their applications during the weekends; or group biometric enrolments and other innovative services in campuses and other convenient locations.

Another pioneering and innovative service, which VFS Global will be launching in this location, would be the On-Demand Mobile Visa (ODMV) service which offers utmost comfort and flexibility for UK visa applicants who can submit their visa applications from a location of their choice, like an office, home and most importantly even a school campus. This new service is expected to be rolled out in summer, which will effectively allow UK student visa applications to enroll their biometrics for Tier 4 UK Visa Applications from their respective campuses, in large sizes.

These services are expected to greatly benefit UK student visa applicants especially during the peak submission and travel season.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said, "VFS Global is pleased to partner with UKVI to offer multiple services to applicants residing in Hong Kong to ensure that their student visas are processed on time as well as in a convenient and efficient manner.I am happy to inform that the launch of new and innovative initiatives like student weekend and ODMV services are with the intention of effectively catering to the increase in demand for UK student visas from applicants in Hong Kong especially during the upcoming peak season quickly and with ease."

The UK Visa Application Centre in Hong Kong at present offers a host of premium services to applicants to make their submission process more seamless and convenient. The Priority Visa Service is one such offering which is available to those applicants (including student visa applicants) who pay an additional fee to put their application at the front of the queue at every stage of the decision-making process for UK visa applications. Another popular service is the Translation Service where even student visa applicants can provide their documents in regional language to well-trained VFS Global staff members at the Visa Application Centre to be translated in English as UKVI requires these supporting documents to read in English only. Prime Time Appointment, Walk-in without Appointments, Application and Document checks are other key services student visa applicants can avail.

UK Visa Application Centre

Address: Unit 1502, 15F, 77 Leighton Road, Leighton Centre, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Helpline: +020-37938634

Website:https://www.vfsglobal.co.uk/hongkong/

Business hours: 0800 hrs to 1500 hrs (Monday to Friday, except scheduled holidays)

