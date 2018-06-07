John Legrand Joins eFront as Managing Director and Sales Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

eFront, the world's leading alternative investment management software and solutions provider, today announces the appointment of John Legrand as Managing Director and Senior Vice President Sales for the Asia Pacific region (APAC). John will directly lead the APAC sales team, coordinate the overall regional organization, and represent eFront in the region. John comes to eFront with over 20 years of experience in the financial software industry across a variety of functions, from sales and business development to professional services, including over 8 years in the APAC region.

Tarek Chouman , CEO at eFront commented on this occasion: "I am delighted to have John taking lead of the APAC region for eFront. An experienced leader like John who knows our clients, industry and the region very well is a clear reinforcement to our management team and a strong signal of our ambitious development plans in the region. Our APAC clients are in good hands."

John Legrand said: "eFront is one of the most prominent financial software firms with a strong global footprint and a promising future in the APAC region. I am excited to be offered the opportunity to work with the many institutions that have trusted eFront to manage their alternative investments across regional APAC markets. Leveraging my experience in financial software, I intend to consolidate and further build-up eFront in the region as alternative investments increasingly gain pace among APAC investors."

Prior to eFront, John Legrand worked for over 10 years at BNY Mellon where he was most recently both Head of Business Development for BNY Mellon Asset Servicing in APAC and MD for Eagle's EMEA and APAC regions, responsible for all aspects of the business for Eagle Investment Systems, the wholly owned software and technology division of BNY Mellon.

