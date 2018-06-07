

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)



Gained 160% to close Wednesday's (June 6) trading at $4.55.



News: The Company licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize OXB-102, now AXO-Lenti-PD, from Oxford BioMedica.



AXO-Lenti-PD is an investigational gene therapy for Parkinson's disease. Axovant expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of AXO-Lenti-PD in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease by the end of 2018.



The Company will also receive $25 million equity financing from Roivant Sciences to support clinical development of AXO-Lenti-PD and additional business development.



2. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)



Gained 39.53% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.00.



News: The Company announced positive data related to its MOSPD2 platform technology in oncology and inflammation.



Vascular Biogenics is developing VB-600 platform of biologic agents targeting MOSPD2 for oncology and inflammatory indications.



In the oncology setting, MOSPD2 can be found histologically in many types of solid tumors, and it seems to be highly expressed on tumor cells when they start invading tissues or creating metastatic lesions. The preliminary data indicate that knock-out of MOSPD2 in tumor cells may reduce metastasis by 95% in some pre-clinical settings.



The Company's research has also shown that knocking-out the MOSPD2 gene in mice could protect the animals from developing some inflammatory diseases.



3. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)



Gained 22.13% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.87.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Receive $6.9 million in CPRIT (Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas) grant funds in Q3, 2018. -- Interim phase II Non Small Cell Lung Cancer data readout of HS-110 in Q4, 2018. -- IND filing for first ComPACT trial of HS-130 in NSCLC in Q4, 2018. -- Enroll first patient in ComPACT trial in Q4, 2018. -- PTX-35 IND filing in Q1, 2019. -- Enroll first patient in PTX-35 trial in Q1, 2019. -- Complete enrollment in Phase 2 NSCLC trial in Q2, 2019. -- Phase II NSCLC data readout in Q2, 2019. -- Interim ComPACT data readout in Q2, 2019. -- Interim PTX-35 data readout in Q3, 2019.



4. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Gained 22.13% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.87.



News: No news



Recent event:



On May 8, 2018, the Company reported first-quarter 2018 financial results.



Adjusted income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $151 million or $0.67 compared to $275 million or $1.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the recent first quarter was $701 million, a 32 percent decrease compared to first-quarter 2017 revenue of $1,038 million.



Looking ahead to full year 2018, the Company expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be between $2.15 and $2.55, and revenue to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion.



5. CohBar Inc. (CWBR)



Gained 16.12% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.86.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:



The lead drug candidate is CB4211, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The Company plans to initiate the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in mid-2018, with an activity readout expected in early 2019.



Recent event:



-- On December 15, 2017, CohBar's common stock was uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the OTCQX Best Marketplace.



Upcoming event:



The Company will provide an update for investors via conference call and accompanying slide presentation on June 19, 2018.



6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)



Gained 15.23% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.01.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The lead product candidate is Tonmya, or TNX-102 SL, which is in phase III development for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Interim analysis for phase III study of Tonmya in military-related PTSD, dubbed HONOR, is expected in the third quarter of 2018. -- Top line results from the full Phase 3 HONOR study of 550 participants (unless stopped for success at the interim analysis) anticipated in the first quarter of 2019.



