

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported its total comparable sales for the month of May 2018 increased 11.7 percent, with a 11.7 percent increase in U.S., a 13.0 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 9.4 percent. E-commerce sales were up 34.4 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 8.0 percent, with a 8.7 percent rise in U.S., a 5.4 percent increase in Canada, and 7.4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 33.3 percent.



Net sales were $11.02 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended June 3, 2018, an increase of 14.1 percent from $9.66 billion last year.



For the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2018 the Company reported net sales of $103.26 billion, an increase of 12.1 percent from $92.11 billion last year.



