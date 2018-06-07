

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said that it has installed a massive data center prototype on the seafloor near Scotland's Orkney Islands. The data center is a 40-foot-long, submarine-like structure that can hold 864 servers. It was assembled and tested in France and shipped on a flatbed truck to Scotland, where it was attached to a ballast-filled triangular base for deployment on the seabed.



Microsoft said its data center can operate for up to five years without needing maintenance.



It is easy to keep that many servers naturally cool when they exist under the sea (many data centers on land use large amounts of electricity to keep them cool). It is also intended to quickly deliver cloud data to coastal cities, which are often under-served by fast internet speeds.



It will not be possible to repair the computers if they fail, but the hope is that there will be a lower failure rate than on land.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX