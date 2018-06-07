

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday, with investor sentiment bolstered by the overnight gains on Wall Street after the European Central Bank indicated it will discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week.



.In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 211.74 points or 0.94 percent to 22,837.47, just off a high of 22,839.41 earlier. Japanese shares touched a two-week high in the previous session.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is rising almost 3 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is up 0.5 percent, while Sony is losing 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising almost 2 percent and Honda is adding 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up more than 1 percent.



Honda Aircraft said it has begun accepting orders for its private business jet HondaJet from domestic customers and will start delivering the jets in Japan early next year. Honda Motor's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Shiseido Co. is rising more than 6 percent, while Pacific Metals, Showa Denko and Sumitomo Metal Mining are rising more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will provide preliminary April figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, financial stocks helped to lead an upward move on Wednesday amid a pullback by U.S. treasuries after European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet indicated the ECB will discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week.



The Dow soared 346.41 points or 1.4 percent to 25,146.39, the Nasdaq climbed 51.38 points or 0.7 percent to 7,689.24 and the S&P 500 advanced 23.55 points or 0.9 percent to 2,772.35.



The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures declined Wednesday as U.S. oil inventories unexpectedly rose. July WTI oil settled at $64.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.79 or 1.2 percent.



