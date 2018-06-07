

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) said that, at the Annual General Meeting in Augsburg, its shareholders approved the items on the agenda with a large majority. They granted discharge to the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2017 financial year.



The shareholders also followed the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per entitled share for the 2017 financial year.



At this year's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders' representatives to the Supervisory Board were duly elected. The following were elected: Dr. Andy Gu, Paul Fang, Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann, Francoise Liu, Dr. Myriam Meyer and Alexander Tan.



The employee representatives were already elected by the employees back in April.



For the 2018 financial year, KUKA anticipates sales revenues in excess of 3.5 billion euros and an EBIT margin of around 5.5% before purchase price allocations, growth investments and restructuring costs. KUKA is investing across all divisions in areas such as digitization, Industrie 4.0, mobility and human-machine collaboration. Globally, the company is focusing particularly on China and the Asian market.



