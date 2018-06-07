

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), late Wednesday announced the launch of AI program ET Agricultural Brain, which would bring a new level of interactive automation to pig farming.



Using AI technologies of visual recognition, voice recognition and real-time environmental parameter monitoring, ET Agricultural Brain monitors each hog's daily activity, growth indicators, pregnancy and other health conditions.



ET Agricultural Brain processes data and training algorithm models based on machine learning technology, and allows farm managers to monitor the farm and the animals in real time.



It is estimated that ET Agricultural Brain could increase a sow's annual production by three more newborns, while reducing unnatural death by 3%.



The program has been adopted already by a number of pig farming and fruit and vegetable growing enterprises in China, the company noted. ET Agricultural Brain was unveiled at The Computing Conference 2018: Shanghai Summit.



According to the firm, the program builds upon the success of Alibaba Cloud's self-developed AI technology that has been applied in the smart city, transportation, industrial and aviation sectors, and extends its application to agriculture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX