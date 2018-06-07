ASKER, NORWAY (7 June 2018) - TGS announces its seventh onshore seismic project for 2018, Dawson Phase II 3D seismic survey in Canada.

The Dawson Phase II 3D multi-client seismic survey is located in the province of British Columbia, Canada, east of TGS' previously announced Dawson Phase I. This new project will encompass approximately 274 km2 providing both an enhanced imaging solution and rock physics characterization of the Montney shale formation.

Permitting on the survey has already commenced and data acquisition is expected to begin in the second half of 2018. Preliminary data will be available in Q1 2019, with final data available Q3 2019. The high fold vibroseis data will be processed by TGS utilizing its modern land imaging technology thus allowing operators to satisfy recent regulatory requirements to map faults for pre-assessment of induced seismicity hazards.

"TGS continues to strengthen its onshore position with new seismic investments in prolific and high potential onshore plays across North America. Dawson Phase II further expands upon adjacent TGS seismic data in the Montney Formation of Alberta and British Columbia, an area long targeted for oil and gas exploration. Our growing onshore seismic library, combined with our vast database of well data and interpretive products, uniquely positions TGS to help our customers develop the best data driven subsurface models and provide significant benefits to their exploration and production efforts," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO for TGS.

The project is supported by industry funding.

