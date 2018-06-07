

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in just over one year, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since February 2017, when prices had grown 1.8 percent.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by price development of airline tickets, a stay in a bungalow park and holiday trips abroad.



The price increase of car fuels by 9.7 percent had an increasing effect on the CPI.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose to 1.9 percent in May from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The expected inflation was 1.3 percent.



