Please be informed that the trading in shares issued by Netcompany Group A/S will start today, 7 June 2018. Netcompany Group A/S is conditionally admitted to trading and official listing as per 7 June 2018, provided that the offering is not withdrawn prior to settlement and that the company no later than 11 June 2018 publishes an announcement confirming that the offering will be completed. Trading in the company's shares opens before all conditions have been met by the company and will be suspended if the offering is not completed. For further information, please see section "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Netcompany Group A/S. ISIN: DK0060952919 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Netcompany Group ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: LARGE CAP ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of Transactions: 600 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NETC ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154904 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- Conditional admittance to trading Please notice that Netcompany Group A/S is conditionally admitted to trading, In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682282