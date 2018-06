BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is forecast to drop to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 111.64 against the yen, 1.3224 against the pound, 0.9844 against the greenback and 1.1614 against the euro as of 1:40 am ET.



