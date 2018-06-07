

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased as expected in April, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 105.6 in April from 104.5 in March.



Similarly, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 117.7 in April from 116.0 in the previous month. That was just below the expected score of 117.8.



The lagging index came in at 116.9 in April versus 118.2 in March.



