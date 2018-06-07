Valiant Investments Plc - Acquisition and Issue of Equity

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or "the Company")

Acquisition and Issue of Equity

7 June 2018

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc, and to announce that it has raised funds of £24,000 by way of a placing of ordinary shares.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

ACQUISITION OF XPGAMESAVES.COM

Flamethrower plc ("Flamethrower") has acquired the website https://www.xpgamesaves.com ("the website") for a cash consideration of US$11,501.

xpGameSaves.com is a website that provides news and opinion on the gaming industry to users, as well as having an active forum. The website was established in 2009, and has grown to have over 1 million registered users.

The website has a current Global Ranking from web analytics company, Alexa.com, of 99,071, and a ranking in the United States of 49,129. Such rankings are calculated using a combination of average daily visitors and page views on the website over the past three months.

The website is monetised through publishing adverts, which are served by Flamethrower's partner, Venatus Media Ltd.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"We are pleased to further expand Flamethrower's portfolio of websites through the acquisition of xpGameSaves.com. The website's popularity has declined over recent months, but we believe that under Flamethrower's stewardship it will prosper once again.

There is an obvious cross-promotion opportunity with Flamethrower's other gaming websites, notably MinecraftCommand.Science, which should introduce the respective websites to a new audience.

Encouragingly, we have been able to reduce the fixed costs associated with xpGameSaves.com from historic levels through being able to host the website on a server shared by other Flamethrower websites, which should help to ensure the website is profitable each month going forward."

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £24,000 by way of a placing of 16,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.15p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.



Following this placing there are now 1,208,058,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.28% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

