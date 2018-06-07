DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

7 June 2018

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Directorate Change

DMGT, the consumer media and business information group, today announces that Paul Dacre has been appointed Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Associated Newspapers with effect from 1 October 2018. After 28 years as an editor, Paul has decided to step back from day to day editorial responsibilities in November 2018.

Paul's appointment is being announced now to facilitate handover to the new editor of the Daily Mail, who will be named in due course. Paul will also step down as a Board Director of DMGT prior to the end of the financial year.

Lord Rothermere, Chairman of DMGT, said: "I would like to put on record my and DMGT's gratitude to Paul Dacre for his brilliant stewardship of the Mail and other titles within the Group over three decades.

Paul is, quite simply, the greatest Fleet Street Editor of his generation not only for his huge circulation successes on both the Mail and Standard but also for the sheer power of his many campaigns, investigations and crusades that have held power to account, given a voice to the voiceless and often set the political agenda through six prime ministerships. He has done this while working tirelessly to defend press freedom to the benefit of our whole industry.

I am absolutely delighted that Paul has agreed to continue to stay on after his 70th birthday as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Associated Newspapers in addition to advising me and taking on other broader responsibilities in the company at a time of profound upheaval in the media landscape."

