EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Development of Sales Airopack Technology Group AG: Boldking foaming shave gel powered by Airopack's planet friendly aerosol 07-Jun-2018 / 06:58 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad-hoc release / Press Release *Boldking foaming shave gel powered by Airopack's planet friendly aerosol* *Waalwijk, 7 June 2018 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), manufacturer of the planet friendly aerosol, is pleased to announce that Boldking's new foaming shave gel is powered by Airopack's planet friendly aerosol. Boldking is the manufacturer of unique and flexible razorblades,* *one of the European top-5 shaving brands and a game changer with focus on sustainability; a perfect match in collaboration with Airopack.* Airopack and Boldking, both companies of Dutch origin, combine innovation power and sustainability. Airopack invented the innovative planet friendly aerosol; Boldking disrupts the market by offering a recycling programme for razor blades and shipping directly to the customers by eliminating retail channels from the equation, making the product more sustainable and affordable. Quint Kelders, CEO of Airopack: _"Over the last year we have been successful in adding new customers to our portfolio, of which Boldking is one. We are proud of our collaboration with this Dutch based global brand, that is a real game-changer in the European shaving market. Boldking has a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, with their home delivery plan and recycling program for razorblades. The formulation of this shave gel innovation _i_s created in collaboration with Airopack and is a perfect match in combination with the unique planet friendly Airopack. I am proud to see the launch of this Airopack with the Boldking look and feel!"_ Boldking recently launched the new foaming shave gel. The product is specially formulated to soothe and refresh the skin and prevent irritation, is paraben and sulphate-free, does not use ingredients from animal sources and is not tested on animals. Rochdi Darrazi, CEO Boldking: "Boldking offers a unique and flexible razorblade - which is not an OEM copy, but completely developed and manufactured by us. For men, this razorblade makes it easy to shave hard to reach areas like under the nose. Additionally, the razors do not clog, pull or tug offering the most comfortable shave possible. To emphasize our consumer convenience, we are extending our product line with a unique shave gel which dispenses perfectly in the Airopack. Our focus on innovation and sustainability is a perfect match with Airopack's planet friendly aerosol. Airopack is planet friendly because it is powered purely by air." About Airopack Airopack produces a safe, all-plastic pressurized "Planet Friendly Aerosol" powered purely by air. There are no gas propellants or chemicals- just an ingenious designed pressure control device, the product and pure clean air. What can be more natural? Airopack is developed by Airopack Technology Group, which holds the relevant patents and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique planet friendly aerosol. Airopack has a worldwide customer base including multiple AAA leading personal care brands. =--END--- *For more information:* *For investors*: Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO E: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com T: +31 416 22 40 40 *For media :* Hill + Knowlton Strategies Charlotte De La Rambelje E: Charlotte.Rambelje@hkstrategies.com T: +31 (0)20404 4707 Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, home care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly. Airopack Technology Group holds the patent and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique dispenser. Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions). The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. www.airopackgroup.com

