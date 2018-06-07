Outotec Oyj: Outotec completes employee cooperation negotiations in Finland

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 7, 2018 at 9.00 AM

Outotec completes employee cooperation negotiations in Finland

Outotec has completed the employee cooperation negotiations about the restructuring of its operations in Finland. As a result, five employees will be made redundant in Espoo and 20 employments will terminate through other arrangements.

At the beginning of the negotiations on April 25, 2018, it was estimated that the restructuring may lead to the reduction of maximum 40 permanent jobs in Finland, mainly in support functions in Espoo. Outotec can offer work in other parts of the organization for some of the persons whose jobs will be terminated. The company will support the persons to be made redundant financially and through outplacement coaching.

The measures are part of Outotec's global simplification of the organization and ways of working announced on April 25, 2018.

