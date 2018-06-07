

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday even as the euro held near two-week high, supported by expectations that the European Central Bank could start to wind down its stimulus when it meets next week in Latvia.



Asian stocks hovered near 2 1/2-month highs after rising yields helped to lift U.S. financials higher overnight. With trade concerns persisting, market participants keep an eye on the G7 summit later this week and U.S.-North Korea summit scheduled for next week for direction.



While downplaying concerns about tensions with key American allies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to Canada, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow contended Wednesday that Trump would not back down from the tough line he has taken on trade.



Trump is likely to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit this week.



In the commodities space, gold inched up on dollar weakness while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose in Asian trading after falling 1.2 percent on Wednesday.



On the data front, factory orders from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts figures from the euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth straight session, with banks leading the way as bond prices in the U.S. and Europe fell on expectations of higher interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent to reach their best closing levels in nearly three months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent to hit another record closing high.



European markets ended off their day's highs on Wednesday after European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet indicated the ECB will discuss ending its bond purchasing program at a meeting next week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index finished little changed. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose around 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index closed marginally lower.



