

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's factory orders data is due. Orders are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month in April, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro eased against the franc, it recovered from its early lows against the yen, the greenback and the pound.



The euro was valued at 1.1803 against the greenback, 129.75 against the yen, 0.8783 against the pound and 1.1616 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX