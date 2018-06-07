

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in May, though marginally, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in May, just above the 2.9 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.9 percent over the year and housing costs went up by 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent from April, when it gained by 0.4 percent.



