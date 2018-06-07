

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier (KIE.L) announced the Group has established a joint venture with Homes England and CKH Developments to develop approximately 5,400 homes across the country over the next ten years. The economic ownership of the JV is Kier - 69%, Homes England - 26% and Cross Keys Homes - 5%, with Kier holding 50% of the voting rights. Kier will receive 27 million pounds in respect of its initial contribution of four development sites, which will be financed by a loan to the JV from Homes England.



The establishment of the strategic partnership creates an opportunity for Kier to increase the scale of its mixed tenure house building activities by approximately 500 units per annum by 2020.



The JV partners will contribute 47 million pounds of equity funding in proportion to their economic ownership.



