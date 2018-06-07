

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in collaboration with Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) announced the launch of its new mWallet 2GO, a white label wallet service developed on the NXP Secure Service 2GO Platform.



NXP is first in the industry to offer the full scope of mobile wallet development in one solution including hardware technology, surrounding software and ecosystem integration. The payment solution is designed to ease development, reduce cost, and accelerate time-to-market for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to add mobile payment capability to any wearable, mobile or IoT (Internet-of-Things) device.



Montblanc, the German manufacturer of luxury writing instruments, watches, jewelry and leather goods, is the first company to launch its own mobile wallet solution based on mWallet 2GO for its new TWIN smart strap.



