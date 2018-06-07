

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year, driven by sharp growth in exports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Thursday.



The trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 130 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 370 million the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports surged 20.0 percent year-over-year in April and imports climbed by 9.0 percent.



During the January to April period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 565 million, down from EUR 1.2 billion in the same period of 2017.



