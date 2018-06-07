The new portfolio of the OMX Stockholm 30 index will become effective on July 2, 2018 Stockholm, June 7, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 2, 2018. Hexagon AB ser. B (HEXA B) will be added to the index, while Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B) will be removed from the index effective July 2, 2018. The OMXS30 Index is Nasdaq Stockholm's leading share index composed of the 30 most traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and dates back to September 1986. The index is designed to track the Swedish stock market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange- traded funds and mutual funds. OMXS30 is re-ranked semi-annually in January and July. The OMX Stockholm 30 Index constituents effective July 2, 2018 are: ABB Ltd Kinnevik AB ser. B Alfa Laval AB Nordea Bank AB ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Sandvik AB AstraZeneca PLC Securitas AB ser. B Atlas Copco AB ser. A Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Atlas Copco AB ser. B Skanska AB ser. B Autoliv Inc. SDB SKF, AB ser. B Boliden AB SSAB AB ser. A Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Swedbank AB ser A Getinge AB ser. B Swedish Match AB Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser Tele2 AB ser. B Hexagon AB ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Investor AB ser. B Volvo, AB ser. B About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------