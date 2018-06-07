Copenhagen, June 7, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today that trading in Netcompany Group A/S's share commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. The Netcompany share belongs in the Large Cap segment and is placed in the ICB sector 9000 - Technology. Netcompany is the fifth company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's market* in 2018, and the 34th on Nasdaq Nordic's markets** this year. The Netcompany share will be trading under short name NETC. Netcompany is a pure-play IT services supplier of innovative, societal and business critical solutions that contribute to creating more user friendly public service and increase competitiveness for corporate clients. Netcompany has developed and institutionalized a unique business model, which over 18 years has shown to be repeatable and scalable and has enabled the company to deliver business leading high growth and high margins. Netcompany was founded in 2000 and has more than 1,700 employees today. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Netcompany André Rogaczewski says: "Netcompany's vision is that digital transformation should create strong, sustainable societies, successful companies and improve the quality of life for all. We have already taken many big steps on this journey with a continuing belief in talent development and by delivering unique and ground-breaking IT solutions on time and of the right quality. On our first day of trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen we are in equal measures proud and ambitious. With digitalization as our weapon and a heart that beats for professionalism and competent people we seek to create growth in Denmark and the countries we operate in." Adam Kostýal, SVP Nasdaq Global Listing Services, EMEA, said: "Netcompany is leading the way and is a beacon to the ability of the Nordics to foster new, plus 1,000-employees-companies in the tech sector. We are incredibly proud to welcome Netcompany to the exchange and pleased to see a match between your ambition and our platform. The Netcompany share offers investors the world over a new opportunity to invest and diversify in the attractive technology sector on Nasdaq Nordic's transparent and liquid markets." *Main market and Nasdaq First North ** Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: + Javier Lopez Garrido + Mobile +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682246