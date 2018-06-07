Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Following the resolution at the AGM on 18 April 2018 to modify the Group's statutes, the Board of Directors welcomes the appointment of two new Directors to represent the staff, one designated by the French Company Council and the other by the Group's European Works Council.

At its meeting held on 22 May 2018, the French Company Council unanimously nominated Stéphane Sauvage as Staff Representative Director.

At its meeting held on 06 June 2018, the European Works Council unanimously nominated Philippe Vanderbec.

These two appointments bring the total numbers of Directors on the Board to 15.

Stéphane Sauvage, 52, joined Eurotunnel in 1998 in road traffic operations. He has most recently held the position of Secretary the French Company Council, on behalf of the CGT-FO union and of the Social and Economic Committee, which was established on 20 March 2018.

Philippe Vanderbec, 50, has been employed by Eurotunnel as a Shuttle Driver since 1993. He has also most recently been a CGT union representative and Secretary of the European Works Council.

