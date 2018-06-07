

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined unexpectedly in April, figures from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Factory orders slid 2.5 percent on month in April, bigger than the revised 1.1 percent decrease seen in March. Orders were forecast to rebound 0.8 percent.



The decline was largely caused by a 4.8 percent drop in domestic orders. At the same time, foreign orders decreased only 0.8 percent.



Excluding major orders, new orders dropped 1.7 percent month-on-month in April.



On a yearly basis, factory orders fell marginally by 0.1 percent in April, in contrast to March's 2.9 percent expansion. Economists had forecast a 3.6 percent rise.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover increased by adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month but slower than the 0.6 percent increase seen in March.



Another report from Destatis showed that wholesale turnover rose by real 0.8 percent from the previous year in the first quarter. In March, turnover in wholesale trade fell 2.1 percent on month and declined 4.3 percent annually.



