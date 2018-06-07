

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing March's 0.2 percent slight increase.



Among sectors, output of extraction and related services dropped 6.6 percent annually in April, while mining and quarrying output grew notably by 12.6 percent.



Manufacturing production registered an increase of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.4 percent from March, when it slid by 0.8 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 1.1 percent over the month versus the expected increase of 0.7 percent.



