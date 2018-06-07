

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group PLC (MTO.L) reported a pretax loss of 24.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to a loss of 58.2 million pounds, prior year. Loss to equity holders of the parent was 27.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 184.0 million pounds. Loss per share from continuing operations was 7.6 pence compared to a loss of 14.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit before other items was down 6.0% at 77.1 million pounds. Before other items, profit per share from continuing operations was 16.8 pence compared to a loss of 5.5 pence, previous year.



Fiscal year reported revenue was 2.20 billion pounds compared to 2.12 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted revenue was up 2.8% at 2.2 billion pounds.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 2.67 pence, taking the total dividends for the year to 4.0 pence.



