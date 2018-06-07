The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on June 18, 2018 Copenhagen, June 6, 2018 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on MondayJune 18, 2018. Ambu B(AMBU B; ICB Code 4500 Healthcare), Royal Unibrew(RBREW; ICB Code 3500 Food & Beverage) and SimCorp(SIM; ICB Code 9500 Technology) will be added to the portfolio and NKT(NKT) will exit the portfolio. The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with the highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes. The OMX Copenhagen 25 indexes constituents effective June 18, 2018: A.P. Møller - Maersk A ISS A.P. Møller - Maersk B Jyske Bank Ambu B Lundbeck Ørsted Nordea Bank Bavarian Nordic Novo Nordisk B Carlsberg B Novozymes B Chr. Hansen Holding Pandora Coloplast B Royal UNIBREW Danske Bank SimCorp DSV Tryg FLSmidth & Co. Vestas Wind Systems Genmab William Demant Holding GN Store Nord About Nasdaq Index Products Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.For more information about Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,600 listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.6 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: + Javier Lopez Garrido + 45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------