Accountants and lawyers will earn £70m managing the fallout from the collapse of Carillion, according to the National Audit Office, with taxpayers expected to foot a bill of more than £150m. In a report into the government's handling of the outsourcing company, the NAO said the liquidation of Carillion showed the government had "further to go" in understanding the financial health of suppliers whose failure could have major consequences. - Guardian TSB has admitted that 1,300 customers had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...