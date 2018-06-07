NewRiver Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday said it had bought Grays Shopping Centre in Essex for £20.2m. The community shopping centre has 177,300 sq ft of retail space and a 32,000 sq ft office building with permitted development rights for residential conversion, on a 4.7 acre site, the company said. The acquisition price represents a net initial yield of 9.4% on the shopping centre element, and a capital value across the whole site of £40 per sq ft. NewRiver said the site had an ...

