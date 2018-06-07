

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in May, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in May from 2.7 percent in April. The rate came in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate slid to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent a month ago.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 10,389 from the previous month to 109,392 in May.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, dropped to 2 percent from 2.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX