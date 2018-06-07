SINGAPORE, June 7, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Block Asia has been investigating a scam incident in the cryptocurrency industry involving millions of dollars.On the latest breaking developments, Block Asia managed to get in touch with Zeeshan Najeeb, who is allegedly linked to several scams in the cryptocurrency sector.Read the full news on Block Asia via this portal: https://bit.ly/2kXC1CJBlock Asia positioned itself as an activist in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry which is currently tarnished by various frauds and many individuals have fallen victims to these scams.Block Asia seeks the crypto community to get in touch with us for any tip-off of scams or fraudulent activity.Block Asia official website is http://www.blockasia.ioFollow Block Asia Twitter at https://twitter.com/Block_asia or @block_asia for updates on the latest breaking news in the blockchain & cryptocurrency industry.Twitter & Telegram: @block_asiaMedia Contact:KC ChuaChuajr.ken@blockasia.ioSource: Block AsiaCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.