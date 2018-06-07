Atlas Mara Limited - ATMA - Q1 Interim Management Statement for 2018

Atlas Mara Limited Unaudited First Quarter Results - Three Months Ended 31 March 2018

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" including its subsidiaries, the "Group") (LSE: ATMA) , the sub-Sahara African financial services group, today releases its unaudited summary first quarter results for the three months ended 31 March 2018.

Key financial highlights during the period

· Reported profit after tax for the three months ended 31 March 2018 was $24.0 million (2017: $5.0 million). Profits in the quarter benefitted from the inclusion of a one-off gain of $19.2 million related to the acquisition of additional shares in Union Bank of Nigeria ("UBN"). This gain arose as a result of the fair value recognition of the shares acquired - which increased Atlas Mara's shareholding from c. 45% to c. 48% - exceeding the purchase consideration paid.

· On an adjusted profit after-tax basis (excluding one-off items accounted for in the first quarter of 2018, and with no M&A transaction expenses incurred), Atlas Mara generated $5.5 million for the period (2017: $5.2 million).

· UBN performance showed continued improvement compared to Q1 2017, as shown in the Q1 2018 earnings statement released by UBN on 10 May 2018. Associate income of $26.3 million for the period (2017: $3.9 million) reflects Atlas Mara's 48% shareholding in UBN on an equity accounted basis. This includes the impact of the $19.2 million gain related to the acquisition of additional shares during the quarter. Excluding this gain, the contribution from UBN is $7.2 million, representing an 82.1% increase in the share of profits, which accounts for both a 20% growth in the earnings from UBN (on a USD basis) and the increased shareholding.

· Expenses increased by 4.5% year-on-year and 1.9% on a constant currency basis, mainly due to inflation related increases across all markets. This, coupled with the reduced growth in total income, led to an increase in the cost to income ratio to 97.8%. Whilst we have remained focused on growing revenue and reducing costs and have achieved this in most markets and the shared services centre, Zambia has seen an increase in expenses as the final stages of integration are still being concluded, while the underlying business is still growing to scale, resulting in an increase in the cost to income ratio. Management has dedicated resources to drive growth and limit expenses for Zambia.

· Despite the higher cost to income ratio, the expenses of the Group for the quarter are still below the average quarterly expenses run rate recorded in 2017. The Group continues to focus on initiatives to sustainably manage costs and sensibly grow revenues.

· Group deposits excluding UBN increased by 5.7%, or 1.5% on a constant currency basis, year-on-year, Cost of funds continued to decrease in the period to 5.3%, from 5.9% reported at full year 2017 and 6.7% for Q1 2017, reflecting our ongoing focus on acquiring longer-term and better priced deposits.

· Excluding the impact of IFRS 9, loans and advances increased by 4.9% or 0.3% on a constant currency basis year-on-year. The growth has been somewhat muted by of the impact of domestic market liquidity constraints and slower than anticipated economic recovery.

· This quarter represents the first time the Group is reporting results based on IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Standard became effective for all IFRS reports on 1 January 2018. The adoption of IFRS 9 has reduced the Group's net assets at 1 January 2018 by an estimated $70 million. As permitted by the transitional requirements of IFRS 9 and in line with market practice, comparative periods have not been restated. This estimated impact is based on accounting policies, assumptions, judgements and estimation techniques that remain subject to change until the Group finalises its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2018.

· The non-performing loan ratio for the period stood at 11.6% (Q4 2017: 11.8%; Q1 2017: 13.1%). Management is committed to following this modest improvement with further reductions in 2018.

· Total income excluding the income from associates decreased by 8.4% (10.7% on a constant currency basis) year-on-year, primarily driven by a 16.5% decrease in non-interest income, as both fee and commission income and trading income growth have been negatively impacted by a slower than expected economic recovery in some markets, and by low foreign exchange trading volumes across all markets.

· Reported equity at period end, and after the impact of IFRS 9, was $756.3 million, a decrease of $56.9 million from 31 December 2017, reflecting the profit for the first quarter, and the impact of the estimated $70 million decrease from IFRS 9. Book value per share is $4.42 at 31 March 2018 (compared to $4.77 at 31 December 2017). Tangible book value per share is $3.54 at 31 March 2018 ($3.87 at 31 December 2017).

Key ATMA operational highlights during the period

· In our Markets and Treasury business, revenue has decreased year-on-year mainly due to a slowdown in client fixed income activity in Zambia, due to lower yields, and Zimbabwe, due to the introduction of alternative savings products.

· Despite Mozambique FX revenues continuing to contract due to shrinking margins and the overall economic environment, client foreign exchange revenue was marginally higher with a 3% year-on-year growth.

· Key hires in Finance, IT, Risk management, Credit and Recovery Management, Operations and Digital have been made at Group, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana levels as we continue to strengthen capacity in all functions.

· We received strong positive feedback from regional clients on the pan-African approach and centralized coordination. The regional initiative aims to leverage Atlas Mara's regional presence to offer value-added services to corporates who have trans-regional operations.

Commenting on the results, Bob Diamond, Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to report another profitable quarter, which affirms our unrelenting focus on executing in our business lines. As in the recent quarterly performance, we also see the increasing impact of UBN on the Group's performance, thus validating our Nigeria strategy. Since the end of the period, we have appointed John Staley to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2018. John was previously Chief Operating Officer, Finance and Innovation, with Equity Group Holdings, the parent company of Equity Bank, until 2017. He brings with him strong experience in banking in Africa and particularly valuable expertise in technology and infrastructure. He joins us at an important stage of our growth."

