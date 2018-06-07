With new amendments to the Electricity market act, the Baltic country will now hold its first technology-neutral auctions for renewable energy projects ranging in size from 50 kW to 1 MW, its feed-in premium scheme limited to generators up to 50 kW (which may favor solar), and more chances to create direct lines with single final customers.The Estonian Parliament voted Wednesday on several amendments to Electricity market act, which will regulate incentives for renewable energies over the coming years. According to Andres Meesak, CEO of the Estonian PV Association, the amendments will introduce ...

