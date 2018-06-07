

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit remained stable in April, as the increase in exports was offset by that of imports, figures from the Customs Office showed Thursday.



The trade deficit came at EUR 5.0 billion in April, unchanged form March. The expected shortfall was EUR 5.1 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 3.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in April from a month ago.



In an another report, the Bank of France revealed that the seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit widened to EUR 1.1 billion in April from EUR 0.6 billion in March.



This worsening of the current account balance was due to a lower surplus of services, while the deficit of goods and surplus of primary and secondary incomes was nearly unchanged.



