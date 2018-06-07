Integration with Sitecore Experience Commerce simplifies end-to-end tax functionality

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced it has joined the Sitecore Technology Alliance Program. As part of its participation, Vertex has developed an integration for its indirect tax solutions with Sitecore Experience Commerce 9, supporting accurate, automated sales and use tax calculations, as well as signature-ready returns, for both Sitecore's on-premise and cloud technology.

Sitecore Experience Commerce is the only cloud-enabled platform that natively integrates content and commerce, so brands can fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after the transaction. Built on the latest ASP.NET Core 2.0 technology, it utilizes a microservices-based plugin architecture that allows customers and developers to easily tailor functionality to their individual needs.

By leveraging Vertex for Sitecore, organizations can seamlessly integrate between the two platforms with no custom work to the e-commerce system, effectively removing requirements for the tax department to spend valuable time manually updating tax schedules.

"Sitecore's customers operate on an international stage, which means they must navigate and remain in compliance with an increasingly complex global tax landscape that has very real implications for their bottom line," said Wanda Cadigan, vice president, Commerce at Sitecore. "Vertex provides Sitecore Experience Commerce users with enterprise-ready tax functionality, freeing them from worry about calculations so they can focus on delivering a better multi-channel user experience."

As businesses strive to be more competitive, especially given the impact of digital transformation and increased regulatory complexity, the Vertex integration with Sitecore empowers them with a powerful tax automation solution that makes end-to-end tax processes simple and seamless.

"With Vertex indirect tax solutions integrated into Sitecore, B2C and B2B organizations can count on reliable sales and use tax calculation and returns, regardless of jurisdiction, allowing their internal resources to focus on more value-added contributions," said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex.

Vertex tax solutions are available in cloud-based and on-premise hosted deployment environments. To learn more about Vertex, visit: www.vertexinc.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

