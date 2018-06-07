Australian Manuka adopts revolutionary Mark of Authenticity to meet international standards

PERTH, Australia, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MGO is internationally recognised as a key measure of Manuka antibacterial activity

UMF(R) ratings no longer meet labelling requirements

New Mark of Authenticity proves consumer confidence for Australian Manuka

The Australian Manuka Honey Association (AMHA), in partnership with leading scientists, has established a set of standards for authentic Australian Manuka honey.

Honey that carries the AMHA's Mark of Authenticity must be pure, natural Manuka honey, produced entirely in Australia, and be tested by an independent, approved laboratory to ensure it meets minimum standards of naturally occurring methylglyoxal (MGO), dihydroxyacetone (DHA), and leptosperin.

"These compounds are all naturally occurring in authentic Manuka. The level of MGO determines the potency of the honey, while the amount of DHA shows that this potency came naturally from the bees collecting Manuka nectar, and the leptosperin is further proof of authentic Manuka," explained honey chemistry expert, Dr Peter Brooks.

MGO is the centrepiece of the AMHA's Australian Manuka honey rating system. This is in line with changing international standards and labelling requirements. Large international retailers, such as Holland and Barrett (one of the UK's largest health food retailers with a growing presence in Europe and Asia), are moving away from the UMF(R) system, to MGO ratings and are soon to phase out UMF(R) labelling.

AMHA Chairman, Mr Paul Callander, stated, "We are delighted and not surprised with this decision as MGO has increasingly become the preferred rating system across the world. It makes sense that large retailers are moving to the MGO system and, in doing so, they are making direct comparison between different products much easier for their customers."

About the Australian Manuka Honey Association

Formed in October 2017, the AMHA was initiated by a group of Australia's leading Manuka honey exporters, including ASX listed Capilano Honey Limited, Berringa, ManukaLife Pty Ltd, Blue Hills Honey and Honey Australia.

AMHA is now the leading national body for the protection and promotion of Australian Manuka honey, representing Australian Manuka producers, packers and exporters.

In the short time since incorporation, the Association has:

formulated (through its highly credentialled Scientific Advisory Board) Criteria for Defining Australian Manuka Honey which details the Association's robust, scientifically based international guidelines that benchmark true Australian Manuka;

which details the Association's robust, scientifically based international guidelines that benchmark true Australian Manuka; developed a Mark of Authenticity for display on members' tested and approved products, providing businesses and consumers in Australia and internationally with confidence that each jar purchased is authentic Australian Manuka honey; and

and internationally with confidence that each jar purchased is authentic Australian Manuka honey; and assembled a panel of industry authorities including leading scientific experts, the Honeybee Cooperative Research Centre (CRC HBP), Australian Governement Intellectual Property (IP) Officials, the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council (AHBIC) and Australia's most dedicated honey packers to lead the charge in protecting Australia's right to promote its native Manuka honey.

