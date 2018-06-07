Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] (Arch) has announced plans to expand the group's underwriting operations in Ireland to ensure continuity of its operations across the European Union (EU) once the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

Following discussions with the Central Bank of Ireland, Arch is applying for regulatory approval to continue from Ireland certain underwriting operations of its UK insurer, Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited, and its Gibraltar insurer, Alwyn Insurance Company Limited. Those operations will be carried out from an existing Ireland-based insurance platform with supplemental business licenses acquired to match those used in the current UK and Gibraltar operations.

As a large and well diversified international group, Arch has an established footprint in Ireland with significant local experience, having established its Irish reinsurance operations there in 2008 and its insurance operations in 2012. Arch's selection of Ireland for its Brexit plans is based on a number of key goals, including:

Maintaining continuity of cover for existing policyholders;

Maintaining access to the UK and EU markets;

Minimising disruption for policyholders and the group's EU insurance operations; and

Building on an established regulatory supervisory relationship.

Arch's plans to extend its existing licenses in Dublin are underway with the Central Bank of Ireland, and the plans are expected to be approved and in place in good time before Brexit.

"Arch has had an established presence in Ireland for the last decade so Arch's existing platform in Ireland was the natural choice for Arch from which to ensure continuity of the EU business currently written by its UK and Gibraltar insurance operations, including in particular its motor insurance business. We look forward to continuing our strong relationships with our partners and regulators in Ireland, the UK and Gibraltar, and continuing to serve our policyholders throughout the EU and the UK," said Maamoun Rajeh, Chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group.

Matt Shulman, President and CEO of Arch Insurance Europe in London added: "This decision provides opportunity for Arch Insurance Europe to strengthen our capabilities in Europe, alongside a continued presence in London through our existing UK operations. We see strong economic fundamentals in the trading block with growth expected in manufacturing, oil and gas and financial services in the next five years, and we know Arch can add significant value in that space."

Through its involvement in the Lloyd's Market through Syndicate 2012, Arch remains committed to servicing its Lloyd's clients through the establishment of Lloyd's Insurance Company in Brussels. Clients and business partners should continue to liaise with their existing market point of contact with regard to the detail of managing the transition to the new arrangements.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $11.26 billion in capital at March 31, 2018, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

