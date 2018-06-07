CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in using genetic and proteomic knowledge to enable patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners to identify and accelerate treatments for rare diseases, today announced partnering with the Medical Faculties of the Universities of Greifswald and Rostock for the research project, "Development of diagnostic tools for personalized immune-based therapies for colon and pancreatic tumors." CENTOGENE is committed to developing a fast-track diagnostic workflow which lays the groundwork for individualized vaccination therapy in cancer.

CENTOGENE's competitive approach to combine results from extensive analysis of genomics, transcriptomics and peptidomics/proteomics (summarized under the term "multi-omics") enables the company to identify highly relevant changes specific to the individual tumor. Merging the multi-omics analysis with its clinical bioinformatics competencies will enable the development of a non-invasive diagnostic tool and a predictive bioinformatics platform for individualized tumor vaccination.

CENTOGENE will conduct genetic profiling of each individual cancer to identify immuno-relevant mutations and identify tumor-specific biomarkers aimed at early differential diagnosis and therapy monitoring.

Pancreatic and colon cancer are among the most common tumors. Due to a high diversity of mutations that are responsible for the development and emergence of the cancer, the 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer was only 9% in 2017i. This research project concentrates on a patient's need for a tailored drug to help their immune system to efficiently target the cancer cells.

"CENTOGENE is committed to support the advancement of molecular treatment in oncology. As a leading company utilizing genetic knowledge and diagnostic tools to improve the lives of patients, we're confident to evolve the process of target prediction by combining the analysis of DNA, RNA and metabolomics data with sophisticated bioinformatics analysis tools. Our goal is to minimize the analysis time in tumor samples to less than two weeks and to provide highly relevant targets for the development of effective immunotherapy," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and Founder of CENTOGENE.

The research project is supported by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Operational Program Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 2014-2020.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with rare genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

i https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https://www.pancan.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/survival-9percent.jpg&imgrefurl=https://www.pancan.org/press-releases/press-release-january-6-2017-pancreatic-cancer-survival-increases-9-percent/&h=488&w=600&tbnid=ubNfrD0GbBu2AM:&q=pancreatic+cancer+statistics&tbnh=160&tbnw=197&usg=__pHDBKJswRsSHVzxyFDxZYUauokk%3D&vet=1&docid=QoLACXSb5YkSmM&client=firefox-b-ab&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiQw-_-363bAhWpD8AKHTpKAY0Q9QEILTAA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607005243/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

CENTOGENE

Ruxandra Lenz, +49 30 213 000 323

Director Communications

Ruxandra.Lenz@centogene.com

or

Media Contact:

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Lauren Arnold, +1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com