Crossmatch to Highlight NOMAD Single Finger Reader for Mobile ID at Modernising Justice Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmatch, a globally-recognized leader in biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions, today announced it will demonstrate the new NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader for mobile identification during the Modernising Justice Conference on June 12th at the QEII Centre, London.

Ideal for public safety Mobile ID and identity verification applications, the NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader connects to a range of mobile computing devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops. It is easily shared or swapped as shifts change or use cases demand. And unlike "merged" phone and fingerprint sensor devices, the 30 Pocket Reader won't be obsolete when a mobile phone model changes.

"The NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader offers an innovative approach to efficient, effective and economical identification and verification capabilities in the field," noted Andrew Griffiths, London-based regional sales manager for Crossmatch. "We are working with several partners who are integrating the NOMAD with Mobile ID application and communication solutions for local UK law enforcement."

The NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader is 95mm by 45mm by 8.5mm, making it the thinnest and possibly most compact portable PIV reader on the market. Distinctive blue landing lights offer intuitive user prompts and haptic feedback signals the operator of a successful print capture. The capacitive thin-film technology enables fingerprint collection in direct sunlight with no impact on image quality.

To arrange a private discussion and demonstration, please email us at marketing@crossmatch.com.

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona composite authentication solution is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

