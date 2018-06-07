Facepoint Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

PARIS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Facepoint today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Facepoint offers a breakthrough-type response in the fight against money laundering and financial risk. Facepoint builds up an image library of faces of heightened risk individuals. Facepoint then leverages it with a powerful facial recognition system to boost identity resolution performance. The result of such a unique combination is a massive drop in false alarm rates during the customer screening process.

The NVIDIA Inception program is helping to dramatically improve the progress of using biometrics in the fight against financial crime. NVIDIA's technology provides speed and accuracy of image processing.

"Nothing we do in the fight against crime would have been possible without the recent incredible progress in AI," said Damien Martinez, CEO of Facepoint. "NVIDIA technology has been key in our actioning of this new type of intelligence."

NVIDIA's Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

About Facepoint

Facepoint is a world pioneering Crimetech bringing Facial recognition and recommendation at its best. Our content brings risk mitigation to the next level: augmented compliance. Facepoint's goal is to assist risk and compliance professionals in taking quick and informed decisions.

For more information on Facepoint, please visit www.facepoint.co