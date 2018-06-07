Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-06-07 09:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The initial public offering of the shares of AS Tallinna Sadam, the offering period for which commenced on 25 May 2018, has been successfully priced today. The offering consisted of an offer of 86,704,968 ordinary shares of the company, including 75,404,968 new ordinary shares and 11,300,000 existing ordinary shares (the "Offering"). The current sole shareholder, the Republic of Estonia (acting through the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications) has approved a final price of EUR 1.70 per share, in the top quartile of the EUR 1.40 - 1.80 price range. All offer shares will be distributed to investors on the basis of allocations now confirmed, implying the total gross proceeds of the Offering to be EUR 147.4 million. In total 102 institutional investors from 22 countries and 13,723 Estonian retail investors participated in the Offering. The Offering was oversubscribed by more than three times at issue price of the Offering. Further details of the results of the Offering are included in the Pricing Statement appended to this announcement. Estonian institutional demand comprised approximately 29% of the total institutional demand, of which the majority was generated by Estonian pension funds. Total Baltic institutional demand comprised 34% of the total institutional demand, with the rest of demand coming from institutions in the Nordics 27%, UK 21%, the rest of Europe 8%, U.S. 8% and others 1%. Estonian retail demand comprised 23% of the total demand. The aggregate allocation to retail investors is 18,404,968 shares, representing approximately 21% of the total number of the offer shares. All retail investors are allocated 100% of their subscribed amount up to 1,000 shares. For subscriptions of up to 3,000 shares, the allocation for retail investors for the part exceeding 1,000 shares is 51.34% The supervisory board, management board and employees of AS Tallinna Sadam group companies are allocated 100% of their subscribed amount up to 2 000 shares and for subscriptions of up to 3,000 shares, the allocation for the part exceeding 2,000 shares is 51.34%. Above 3,000 shares, all retail investors are allocated 4.5% of subscribed shares. 51% of retail investors subscribed for up to 1,000 shares and 78% of all retail investors subscribed for up to 3,000 shares. Shares allocated in the Offering will be eligible for any dividends paid on the Shares for the financial period starting on 1 January 2018, and for any subsequent financial period. Shares allocated to investors will be transferred to the securities accounts of investors on or about 12 June 2018. Trading in the shares of AS Tallinna Sadam on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Baltic Main List is expected to commence on 13 June 2018. Valdo Kalm AS Tallinna Sadam Chairman of the Management Board / CEO Additional information: Marju Zirel AS Tallinna Sadam Head of Investor Relations m.zirel@ts.ee 