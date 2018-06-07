Atos is awarded major application management contracts by Siemens to drive digital transformation program

Siemens has awarded Atos with two large contracts covering Application management services as well as Technical production support, most of those representing a new scope of business for Atos

The global contracts will run for a duration of 5 years and will support multiple Siemens divisions and regions

Total value for both contracts amounts to above €200 million

Paris, Munich, June 7, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation has been awarded two major outsourcing contracts by Siemens, a global engineering leader, to drive Siemens' digital transformation program. The first contract will cover multiple activities spanning Application Management services and Technical Production Support in SAP, Microsoft and Business Intelligence for multiple divisions of Siemens, while the second contract will cover Application Management services for Siemens regions in Europe, APAC and Latin America. Both contracts, with a total value above €200 million, will run for a duration of 5 years commencing Q4 2018. Most of those contracts represent new business for Atos.

Driving an ambitious IT transformation program, Siemens launched a tender to identify and select providers which offer cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, while meeting Siemens' important selection criteria. In this context, Atos has been selected as provider for:

Technical Production Support: Onsite technical production support services for 30,000 users across multiple divisions of Siemens mainly in Germany and USA.

SAP in Siemens Divisions: Application Management and Project Services for Siemens enterprise divisions in Germany.

Microsoft / Enterprise Content Management: Application Management Services for Enterprise content management and Business applications in Non-SAP technologies globally.

HR systems: Application management for SAP and Non-SAP based HR systems in Germany.

Business Intelligence: Application management for regional BI systems globally, in liaison with another supplier.

The global agreement stipulates specific business volumes for each activity over a five-year term. As part of this contract and subject to receiving the respective approvals for the antitrust filing in Germany, Atos will take over Siemens employees along with the services.

In addition to this contract, Atos has been selected as a partner for Application Management services in Siemens Regions in Europe, APAC and Latin America, with the task of transforming these into an industrialized best in class global delivery model with end-to-end and business KPIs.

Atos will drive the application management transformation in the regions through its end-to-end Integrated Service Delivery Platform.

"Following an intensive competitive review we have decided in favor of Atos, therefore expanding our thriving existing partnership," said Dr. Helmuth Ludwig, Siemens Global Head of Information Technology. "Atos has been convincing, particularly with regard to our important selection criteria, including statements on employment conditions and locations, cost efficiency and prospects based on its market positioning. We look forward to working together with Atos on building a Collaborative Global IT business. "

"We are glad to have been awarded these major outsourcing contracts and to have been selected by Siemens as their trusted partner to drive their Application Management Services transformation program. As always, we are 100% committed to delivering excellent user satisfaction. With this contract, we are strengthening our unique partnership, through which we support the end-to-end digital transformation of Siemens itself, as well as Siemens' and Atos' customers." said Eric Grall, Atos Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Global Operations.

